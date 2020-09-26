California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 5,137 Shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Outfront Media worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Outfront Media by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 14,741 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,226,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

OUT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $14.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Outfront Media Inc has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $31.20.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.23). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 2.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

