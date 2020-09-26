California State Teachers Retirement System Makes New $3.55 Million Investment in Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME)

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 85,092 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Mimecast at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MIME. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Mimecast by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,916,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,574 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Mimecast by 205.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,093,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,558,000 after acquiring an additional 735,324 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Mimecast by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,587,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,135,000 after acquiring an additional 593,469 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Mimecast by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,666,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,437,000 after acquiring an additional 513,710 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth about $14,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $94,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,265.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,577,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,146,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,668,724.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,101 shares of company stock worth $10,453,914 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MIME. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mimecast from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Mimecast from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised Mimecast to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.53.

MIME opened at $45.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 565.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Mimecast Ltd has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $54.40.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $115.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.30 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

