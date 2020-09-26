California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,218 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Home Bancshares worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Home Bancshares by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,745,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,889,000 after buying an additional 29,523 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Home Bancshares by 26.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,519,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,756,000 after buying an additional 530,841 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Bancshares by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,325,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,883,000 after buying an additional 147,772 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Home Bancshares by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,179,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,519,000 after buying an additional 34,064 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 0.4% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,848,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Home Bancshares stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. Home Bancshares Inc has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $21.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day moving average of $14.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.51.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Home Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

