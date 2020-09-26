California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 9,093 Shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,093 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of CNO Financial Group worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,821,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 14.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,042,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,233,000 after acquiring an additional 27,081 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 20.5% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 16,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. TheStreet raised CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler raised CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

CNO stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average of $14.54. CNO Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $20.93.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.22. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

