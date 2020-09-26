California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Telephone & Data Systems worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Telephone & Data Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $1,502,000. Man Group plc raised its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 133.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 190,959 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 109,074 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 686,148 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,640,000 after acquiring an additional 49,098 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP raised its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 195.5% in the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 40,129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 26,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Telephone & Data Systems news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,000 shares of Telephone & Data Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $71,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,874.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

TDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telephone & Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $18.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.79. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $26.84.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.02%. Telephone & Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.02%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

