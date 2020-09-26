Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,507 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,342 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KBR by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in KBR by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 212,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after buying an additional 8,277 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KBR by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 848,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,538,000 after buying an additional 153,788 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in KBR by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 316,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,145,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in KBR by 301.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 143,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 107,418 shares in the last quarter.

KBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of KBR in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

In other KBR news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 2,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $58,635.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,227.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KBR opened at $22.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -101.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.96. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $31.92.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.67%.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

