California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.58 Million Position in BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,055 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 57.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 116,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 23.8% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 42.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BBIO. Bank of America began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

In related news, insider Brian C. Stephenson sold 4,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $127,105.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 289,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,345.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Cameron Turtle sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $105,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,006.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 172,743 shares of company stock worth $5,158,362 in the last three months. 40.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $36.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $48.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.60 and its 200-day moving average is $29.95.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.27). Analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

