California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 2,610 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Ryder System worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth $448,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after buying an additional 14,351 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 173.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 33,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 21,497 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 608,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,079,000 after buying an additional 27,641 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System stock opened at $40.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.62 and a 1 year high of $57.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.61.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.49. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ryder System from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

