Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,452 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,039,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,525,000 after buying an additional 117,794 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,704,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,585,000 after purchasing an additional 42,409 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 808,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,214,000 after purchasing an additional 25,032 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 703,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,473,000 after purchasing an additional 57,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 675,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. 51.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Shares of WOR opened at $39.47 on Friday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $19.28 and a one year high of $44.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $702.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WOR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

In related news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $79,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,588,136.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.