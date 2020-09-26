Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.65 Million Stake in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,204 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Integra Lifesciences were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 100.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 655 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Integra Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 19.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,641 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $120,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $261,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,398,879.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $9,394,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,091,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,983,898.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:IART opened at $46.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,565.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $63.23.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $258.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.54 million. Integra Lifesciences had a positive return on equity of 13.64% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Integra Lifesciences from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Integra Lifesciences from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Integra Lifesciences from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Integra Lifesciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.85.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

