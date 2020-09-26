PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of PriceSmart worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in PriceSmart by 1.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PriceSmart by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,554,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,141,000 after buying an additional 61,463 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PriceSmart by 50.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PriceSmart in the second quarter worth $453,000. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Juan Ignacio Biehl sold 1,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $115,488.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,746.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Hildebrandt sold 1,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $89,171.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PSMT shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on PriceSmart from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th.

NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $66.36 on Friday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.15 and a 1 year high of $79.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.26 and a 200-day moving average of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.23.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $799.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

