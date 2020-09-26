California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.58 Million Stock Position in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 318,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,717 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 15,830.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,368,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346,889 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 6,627.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,798,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,275 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,061,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,694 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 625.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,230,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,359 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after purchasing an additional 605,094 shares during the period.

AA opened at $11.55 on Friday. Alcoa Corp has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.22.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.36. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alcoa Corp will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AA shares. Bank of America raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BofA Securities raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alcoa from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Alcoa from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

