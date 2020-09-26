Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stock Position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 52.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 205.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the period. 11.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

Shares of NYSE:SBS opened at $8.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.94. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

