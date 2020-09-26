Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 38,451 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 65.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,451 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Cinemark by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 26.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 263,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 56,018 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 4.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bain Capital Credit LP acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the second quarter valued at about $4,043,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1,903.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 397,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 377,518 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNK. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cinemark from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their target price on Cinemark from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.54.

Shares of CNK opened at $10.43 on Friday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $39.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average is $13.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

