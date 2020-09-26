Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 165 Shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLPG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 9.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the first quarter worth about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 55.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after buying an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 437.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

GLPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $148.00 to $134.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $221.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.23.

Shares of GLPG stock opened at $139.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 89.22 and a beta of 0.94. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 1-year low of $112.00 and a 1-year high of $274.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.62 and a 200 day moving average of $186.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $129.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.41 million. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Analysts anticipate that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post -4.87 EPS for the current year.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

