Sei Investments Co. Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,537 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 45.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 48.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 21.8% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Science Applications International news, CFO Charles Alexander Mathis acquired 1,450 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.80 per share, for a total transaction of $101,210.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,880.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $77.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.71. Science Applications International Corp has a 1 year low of $45.45 and a 1 year high of $96.80.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Corp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.15%.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Science Applications International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

