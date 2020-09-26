Sei Investments Co. Grows Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,209 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBKR. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Compass Point cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 38,500 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.56, for a total value of $1,869,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 669,755 shares of company stock valued at $34,863,436. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $47.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.74. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.70 and a 12-month high of $58.50.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.20 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 6.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

