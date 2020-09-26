Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,081 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 4,442 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.06% of Foot Locker worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 192.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 100,318 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Foot Locker by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,168 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 10,207 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Foot Locker by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,326 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Foot Locker by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 86,460 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

NYSE FL opened at $32.80 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $47.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.38.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FL shares. Argus raised shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. B. Riley cut shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.53.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

Featured Article: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.