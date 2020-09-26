Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Position in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,089 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of NMI worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in NMI by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 9,437 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in NMI during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in NMI by 4,055.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 699,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,243,000 after buying an additional 682,625 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in NMI by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 65,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 18,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in NMI by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,847,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,065,000 after buying an additional 568,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NMIH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of NMI in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NMI in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $17.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.33. NMI Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $35.79.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $107.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.09 million. NMI had a net margin of 43.85% and a return on equity of 18.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

