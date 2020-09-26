Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.06% of Avnet worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 298.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,116,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,031,000 after buying an additional 1,586,275 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,299,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,192,000 after buying an additional 1,262,496 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,857,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,821,000 after buying an additional 824,145 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 919,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,641,000 after buying an additional 536,270 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,171,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,704,000 after buying an additional 505,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Avnet stock opened at $25.48 on Friday. Avnet has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $45.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.22.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVT. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Longbow Research upgraded Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Avnet from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

