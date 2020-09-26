Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 3,722 Shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,722 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of Luminex worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Luminex by 47.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminex in the first quarter worth about $2,128,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Luminex by 126.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 126,359 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Luminex by 17.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,009,000 after purchasing an additional 228,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminex in the first quarter worth about $1,654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Luminex from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Luminex in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Luminex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

LMNX stock opened at $25.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.74 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.58. Luminex Co. has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 7.25.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $109.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.33 million. Luminex had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Luminex Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. Luminex’s payout ratio is -171.43%.

In related news, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II sold 7,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $258,206.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 550,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,090,214.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard W. Rew II sold 11,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $412,692.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,329.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 649,397 shares of company stock valued at $24,519,194. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

