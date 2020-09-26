Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stake in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,639 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 301.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 792,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,040,000 after purchasing an additional 594,855 shares during the last quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,105,000 after purchasing an additional 432,946 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,432,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,860,000 after purchasing an additional 375,898 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 596.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 195,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1,780.7% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 199,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 188,469 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RCII opened at $29.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.47. Rent-A-Center Inc has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $33.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.58.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $683.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.96 million. Equities analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is 51.79%.

RCII has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

