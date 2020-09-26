First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,565 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,367 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.13% of First Financial Bancorp worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 88.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 331,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 155,661 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 208.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 44,714 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $1,877,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 485,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,746,000 after buying an additional 29,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Vince Berta purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,486.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

FFBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of FFBC opened at $11.70 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $26.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.87.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.99%.

About First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

