United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,474 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in United Bankshares by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,433,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,710 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,697,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in United Bankshares by 3,370.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 531,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,692,000 after acquiring an additional 515,862 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Bankshares by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 835,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,122,000 after acquiring an additional 496,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in United Bankshares by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,682,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,440,000 after acquiring an additional 477,190 shares in the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UBSI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on United Bankshares from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub downgraded United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on United Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.70.

UBSI stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.34. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $40.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $258.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.93 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

