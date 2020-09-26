Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of Cooper Tire & Rubber worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTB. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,818,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,637,000 after buying an additional 330,605 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,728,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,169,000 after buying an additional 103,653 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 692,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,284,000 after buying an additional 24,635 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,280,000 after buying an additional 30,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 558,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 22,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cooper Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.53. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $37.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.63.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $496.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.87 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

