Glen Donovan Sells 2,833 Shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Stock

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) CAO Glen Donovan sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $98,475.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of PPD stock opened at $33.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion and a PE ratio of 34.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.84 and a 200 day moving average of $27.01. PPD has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $35.70.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.53 million. PPD’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PPD will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

PPD has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on PPD from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PPD from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on PPD from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. PPD presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.93.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in PPD in the first quarter worth $1,183,563,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in PPD in the first quarter worth $193,808,000. FPR Partners LLC bought a new position in PPD in the first quarter worth $138,734,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in PPD in the first quarter worth $37,946,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in PPD in the first quarter worth $24,632,000. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

About PPD

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.

