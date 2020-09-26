Dejan Deklich Sells 6,731 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) EVP Dejan Deklich sold 6,731 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $103,455.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,162.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Dejan Deklich also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 8X8 alerts:

On Saturday, September 19th, Dejan Deklich sold 3,565 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $53,510.65.

On Thursday, September 17th, Dejan Deklich sold 6,902 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $104,358.24.

On Thursday, July 23rd, Dejan Deklich sold 1,284 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $21,147.48.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Dejan Deklich sold 164 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $2,510.84.

Shares of EGHT opened at $15.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.86. 8×8, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $23.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 63.36% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. The firm had revenue of $121.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.74 million. Analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 316,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 46.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 during the first quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 24.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EGHT shares. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.39.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.