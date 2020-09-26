Dejan Deklich Sells 6,731 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) EVP Dejan Deklich sold 6,731 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $103,455.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,162.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Dejan Deklich also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Saturday, September 19th, Dejan Deklich sold 3,565 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $53,510.65.
- On Thursday, September 17th, Dejan Deklich sold 6,902 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $104,358.24.
- On Thursday, July 23rd, Dejan Deklich sold 1,284 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $21,147.48.
- On Wednesday, July 15th, Dejan Deklich sold 164 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $2,510.84.
Shares of EGHT opened at $15.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.86. 8×8, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $23.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 316,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 46.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 during the first quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 24.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on EGHT shares. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.39.
About 8X8
8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.
