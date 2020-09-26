Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 54,218 Shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) by 290.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,218 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.05% of Medallia worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Medallia by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 199,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Medallia by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 285,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after purchasing an additional 70,464 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,161,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Medallia by 599.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 65,581 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Medallia by 2,217.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 27,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 26,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

MDLA stock opened at $27.32 on Friday. Medallia has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $40.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.34.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 31.54%. The company had revenue of $115.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medallia will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 97,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $2,592,499.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,521,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,628,474.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Borge Hald sold 112,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $4,502,778.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,449,001 shares in the company, valued at $98,058,000.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,008,393 shares of company stock worth $63,133,463.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDLA. Citigroup boosted their price target on Medallia from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Medallia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Medallia from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Medallia from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

