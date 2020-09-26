Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,285 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of Glaukos worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 240.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 701.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Glaukos by 96.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Glaukos in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on GKOS. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

NYSE GKOS opened at $48.85 on Friday. Glaukos Corp has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $70.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a current ratio of 8.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.25 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.48.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Glaukos Corp will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

