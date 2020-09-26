Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 558.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,993 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the first quarter worth $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the second quarter worth $55,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the second quarter worth $72,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Hexcel by 126.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Hexcel by 70.2% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Hexcel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Loop Capital lowered Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Truist initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Hexcel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.45.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $33.40 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). Hexcel had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $378.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Hexcel’s revenue was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

