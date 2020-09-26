Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 37.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Arconic were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arconic in the 1st quarter valued at $331,802,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arconic by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,595,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,560 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Arconic by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 5,946,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,889 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Arconic by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,670,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arconic in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARNC opened at $18.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Arconic Inc has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $23.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.64.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.07). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Arconic Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARNC. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Arconic in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Arconic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Arconic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

