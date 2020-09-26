Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stock Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,875 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.06% of Gildan Activewear worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the second quarter valued at $332,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 9.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 244,145 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Gratia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 30.4% in the second quarter. Gratia Capital LLC now owns 230,113 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 53,623 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 14.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 5.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 803,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 41,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

GIL opened at $20.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 4.74. Gildan Activewear Inc has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $35.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.45.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.78). Gildan Activewear had a positive return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $229.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GIL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Gildan Activewear in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial raised Gildan Activewear from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.15.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

