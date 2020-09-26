Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 9,388 Shares of K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 98.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,388 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in K12 were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of K12 by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,047,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of K12 by 98.4% during the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 990,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,983,000 after purchasing an additional 491,161 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of K12 by 26.9% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 845,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,937,000 after purchasing an additional 179,145 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of K12 by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 791,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,924,000 after purchasing an additional 12,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of K12 by 0.5% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 783,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of K12 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of K12 from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of K12 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of K12 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

In related news, insider James Jeaho Rhyu sold 13,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $656,676.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 265,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,706,865.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $57,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 143,919 shares of company stock worth $4,598,243. Insiders own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LRN opened at $26.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.64 and its 200-day moving average is $29.97. K12 Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.36.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. K12 had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $268.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that K12 Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

