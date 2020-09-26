Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires Shares of 22,238 Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 54,279 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth $662,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 11,029 shares during the period.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPCE opened at $16.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.30. Virgin Galactic Holdings has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $42.49.

Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04).

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.