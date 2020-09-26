Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Holdings in Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) by 258.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,226 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 177.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 945.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the first quarter worth approximately $341,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 8.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTV opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.17. Veritiv Corp has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $24.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.27.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Veritiv had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. On average, analysts predict that Veritiv Corp will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions.

