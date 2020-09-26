Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stake in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Cabot Microelectronics were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCMP. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after purchasing an additional 82,081 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 19,879 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 915,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Colleen Elizabeth Mumford sold 1,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total transaction of $178,358.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,539.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $1,453,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,433.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. CL King increased their price target on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP opened at $137.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81 and a beta of 1.23. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 12 month low of $85.26 and a 12 month high of $174.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $274.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.90 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 20.99%. Analysts anticipate that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

