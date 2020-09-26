Sei Investments Co. Grows Stake in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,187 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in US Foods by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,733,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198,930 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its position in US Foods by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 17,018,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,391,000 after acquiring an additional 185,974 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in US Foods by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 10,886,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905,206 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in US Foods by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,737,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,453,000 after acquiring an additional 817,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in US Foods by 209.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,360,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.
Shares of USFD opened at $22.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.48. US Foods Holding Corp has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $42.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.92 and a beta of 1.46.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on US Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on US Foods in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on US Foods from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised US Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.
About US Foods
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage
Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.