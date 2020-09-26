Sei Investments Co. Grows Stake in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,187 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in US Foods by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,733,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198,930 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its position in US Foods by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 17,018,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,391,000 after acquiring an additional 185,974 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in US Foods by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 10,886,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905,206 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in US Foods by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,737,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,453,000 after acquiring an additional 817,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in US Foods by 209.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,360,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USFD opened at $22.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.48. US Foods Holding Corp has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $42.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.92 and a beta of 1.46.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on US Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on US Foods in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on US Foods from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised US Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

