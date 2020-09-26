Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,214 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STL. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 20.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,604,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337,216 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after buying an additional 1,711,661 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 50.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,187,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,642,000 after buying an additional 730,666 shares during the period. Castine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 54.0% during the first quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,351,000 after buying an additional 481,764 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 182.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 653,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after buying an additional 421,914 shares during the period. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STL. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

NYSE:STL opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.65. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.39.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $239.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.51 million. Research analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $90,843.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,391.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

