Sei Investments Co. Purchases 390 Shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 4,767.2% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,671,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,229,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513,853 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,709,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,048,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,675,000 after acquiring an additional 629,284 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 732.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 276,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,905,000 after acquiring an additional 243,631 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 219.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 290,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,071,000 after acquiring an additional 199,110 shares during the period.

INGR opened at $76.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.06 and a 200-day moving average of $80.78. Ingredion Inc has a 52 week low of $59.11 and a 52 week high of $99.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

INGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ingredion in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ingredion from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingredion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.83.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

