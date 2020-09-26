Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Position Increased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,627 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of Plug Power worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Plug Power by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,087,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,979,000 after buying an additional 1,225,764 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,466,000. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.10. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Plug Power Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.35.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $68.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.51 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 70.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Plug Power Inc will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PLUG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.41.

In related news, Director Maureen O. Helmer sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $996,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 173,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,807.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Martin Daniel Hull sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $436,995.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,344.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,688,755 shares of company stock worth $28,729,748. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

