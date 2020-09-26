Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) Position Increased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,379 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,070 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.20% of Fossil Group worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fossil Group by 43.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,188,307 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after buying an additional 663,785 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Fossil Group by 93.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,046,067 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after buying an additional 505,049 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fossil Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,969 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 41,577 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Fossil Group by 529.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 414,890 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 348,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Fossil Group by 818.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 339,920 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 302,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Fossil Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOSL opened at $6.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $311.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average is $4.46. Fossil Group Inc has a 52-week low of $2.69 and a 52-week high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $1.48. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 22.10% and a negative net margin of 7.41%.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

