Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 62,479 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,648,000. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.8% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 5,214,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $124,840,000 after purchasing an additional 193,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 16.0% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 43,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SPR shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.24.

Shares of SPR stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.02. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $92.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.39.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($1.09). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

