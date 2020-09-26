Sei Investments Co. Purchases Shares of 52,241 Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 52,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YETI. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yeti by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 42,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Yeti by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yeti in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yeti by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yeti by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Yeti from $31.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Yeti from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Yeti from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Yeti in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Yeti from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

NYSE YETI opened at $45.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 57.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.76. Yeti Holdings Inc has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $55.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.22.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.55 million. Yeti had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. Yeti’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 10,000 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $421,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 15,710 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total transaction of $763,348.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,634 shares of company stock worth $4,349,504. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

