Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 50.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,371,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,110,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829,390 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 71.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,184,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,967,000 after acquiring an additional 17,149,763 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 57.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,166,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,202,000 after acquiring an additional 11,753,902 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 32.3% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,816,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,027,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 54.8% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 25,585,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,052,155 shares in the last quarter. 59.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Shares of BAM opened at $32.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.91. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $45.61.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.86). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 1.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAM. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.10.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.