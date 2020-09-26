Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 50.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,371,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,110,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829,390 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 71.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,184,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,967,000 after acquiring an additional 17,149,763 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 57.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,166,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,202,000 after acquiring an additional 11,753,902 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 32.3% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,816,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,027,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 54.8% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 25,585,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,052,155 shares in the last quarter. 59.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAM opened at $32.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.91. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $45.61.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.86). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 1.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAM. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.10.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM)

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.
Sei Investments Co. Purchases Shares of 52,241 Yeti Holdings Inc
Sei Investments Co. Purchases Shares of 52,241 Yeti Holdings Inc
Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in Brookfield Asset Management Inc
Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in Brookfield Asset Management Inc
4,222 Shares in WSFS Financial Co. Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC
4,222 Shares in WSFS Financial Co. Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC
George Demetri Sells 1,704 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp Stock
George Demetri Sells 1,704 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp Stock
Blue Apron Holdings Inc Major Shareholder Purchases $200,000.00 in Stock
Blue Apron Holdings Inc Major Shareholder Purchases $200,000.00 in Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report