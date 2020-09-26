4,222 Shares in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,222 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 286.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,503,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 24,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 112,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 44,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 65,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial stock opened at $25.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.10. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.33.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.76). WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $178.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.95 million. Equities analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WSFS Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

