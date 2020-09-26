George Demetri Sells 1,704 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Director George Demetri sold 1,704 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $144,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $88.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.61. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a one year low of $43.29 and a one year high of $91.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -11.47, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.20). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 525.44% and a negative return on equity of 70.39%. The company had revenue of $8.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 620.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BPMC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.77.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

