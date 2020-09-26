Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) Major Shareholder Purchases $200,000.00 in Stock

Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) major shareholder Holdings Ltd Dph acquired 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,553,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,706,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings Ltd Dph also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blue Apron alerts:

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Holdings Ltd Dph acquired 33,000 shares of Blue Apron stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $214,170.00.

Blue Apron stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.30. Blue Apron Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of -4.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average of $9.57.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.53. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 103.21% and a negative net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $131.04 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APRN. Zacks Investment Research cut Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Blue Apron in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Blue Apron by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Blue Apron by 3,130.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Blue Apron during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Blue Apron by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Blue Apron during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.