Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) Major Shareholder Purchases $200,000.00 in Stock

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) major shareholder Holdings Ltd Dph acquired 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,553,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,706,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings Ltd Dph also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, September 22nd, Holdings Ltd Dph acquired 33,000 shares of Blue Apron stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $214,170.00.

Blue Apron stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.30. Blue Apron Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of -4.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average of $9.57.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.53. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 103.21% and a negative net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $131.04 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APRN. Zacks Investment Research cut Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Blue Apron in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Blue Apron by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Blue Apron by 3,130.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Blue Apron during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Blue Apron by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Blue Apron during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN)

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.
Sei Investments Co. Purchases Shares of 52,241 Yeti Holdings Inc
Sei Investments Co. Purchases Shares of 52,241 Yeti Holdings Inc
Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in Brookfield Asset Management Inc
Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in Brookfield Asset Management Inc
4,222 Shares in WSFS Financial Co. Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC
4,222 Shares in WSFS Financial Co. Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC
George Demetri Sells 1,704 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp Stock
George Demetri Sells 1,704 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp Stock
Blue Apron Holdings Inc Major Shareholder Purchases $200,000.00 in Stock
Blue Apron Holdings Inc Major Shareholder Purchases $200,000.00 in Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report