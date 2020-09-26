Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) Major Shareholder Purchases $214,170.00 in Stock

Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) major shareholder Holdings Ltd Dph purchased 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $214,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,553,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,078,970. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings Ltd Dph also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blue Apron alerts:

On Thursday, September 24th, Holdings Ltd Dph purchased 32,000 shares of Blue Apron stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00.

Blue Apron stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. Blue Apron Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $28.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of -4.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.53. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 15.72% and a negative return on equity of 103.21%. The company had revenue of $131.04 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APRN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 310.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 442,442 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Blue Apron in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,673,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its holdings in Blue Apron by 57.1% in the first quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Blue Apron by 56.7% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 543,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after buying an additional 196,519 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Blue Apron in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APRN. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Blue Apron in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.