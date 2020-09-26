Holdings Ltd Dph Acquires 33,000 Shares of Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) Stock

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) major shareholder Holdings Ltd Dph bought 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $214,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,553,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,078,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings Ltd Dph also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, September 24th, Holdings Ltd Dph bought 32,000 shares of Blue Apron stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:APRN opened at $6.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of -4.65. Blue Apron Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average is $9.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $131.04 million for the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 15.72% and a negative return on equity of 103.21%.

APRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Blue Apron in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APRN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Blue Apron by 310.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 442,442 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Blue Apron in the 1st quarter worth about $2,673,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its stake in Blue Apron by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Blue Apron by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 543,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 196,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Blue Apron in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

See Also: What is a conference call?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN)

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.
Sei Investments Co. Purchases Shares of 52,241 Yeti Holdings Inc
Sei Investments Co. Purchases Shares of 52,241 Yeti Holdings Inc
Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in Brookfield Asset Management Inc
Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in Brookfield Asset Management Inc
4,222 Shares in WSFS Financial Co. Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC
4,222 Shares in WSFS Financial Co. Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC
George Demetri Sells 1,704 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp Stock
George Demetri Sells 1,704 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp Stock
Blue Apron Holdings Inc Major Shareholder Purchases $200,000.00 in Stock
Blue Apron Holdings Inc Major Shareholder Purchases $200,000.00 in Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report