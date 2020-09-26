Holdings Ltd Dph Acquires 33,000 Shares of Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) Stock

Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) major shareholder Holdings Ltd Dph bought 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $214,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,553,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,078,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings Ltd Dph also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blue Apron alerts:

On Thursday, September 24th, Holdings Ltd Dph bought 32,000 shares of Blue Apron stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:APRN opened at $6.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of -4.65. Blue Apron Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average is $9.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $131.04 million for the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 15.72% and a negative return on equity of 103.21%.

APRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Blue Apron in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APRN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Blue Apron by 310.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 442,442 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Blue Apron in the 1st quarter worth about $2,673,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its stake in Blue Apron by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Blue Apron by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 543,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 196,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Blue Apron in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.