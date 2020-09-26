salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Sells $236,025.79 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 1,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $236,025.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,029 shares in the company, valued at $3,072,107.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE CRM opened at $242.74 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.82, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.24.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in salesforce.com by 58.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 46.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.60.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

